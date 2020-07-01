Aarti Chabria shares beautiful wedding pictures with hubby Visharad Beedassy

Actress Aarti Chabria is on a photo-sharing spree as she celebrates her first wedding anniversary. The actress married the Mauritius-based chartered accountant and tax consultant Visharad Beedassy in 2019. Days after sharing an oh-so-romantic picture with her husband, the actress shared another throwback picture from her wedding.

In the picture, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4 is seen in an adorable red lehenga and heavy jewellery. With the perfect amount of bridal make-up, Aarti looks nothing less than a princess on the most important day of her life. Don't believe us? Then take a look at the picture yourself.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Sharing pictures from exactly a year ago...#throwback #weddingday #bride #love #bridalmakeup #bridaljewellery #bridalwear #lehengacholi #shaadi (sic)".

A day before, Aarti had shared another throwback picture from her wedding. "On my most special day. #throwback #monday (sic)", she captioned it.

Last week, Aarti shared a romantic picture with her hubby on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she can be seen lying with her husband Visharad on the lovely Mauritius beach, gazing in each other's eyes. Aarti wrote in the caption, "Oh! How 1 year has flown by, it feels like yesterday that we were lying on the beaches of #Mauritius. Happy Anniversary to Us MY LOVE! May God bless us and protect our love. [sic]"

The actress thanked her celebrity friends and her fans for their lovely wishes. She said, ""Thank you, everyone, for all your wishes and blessings. For all those who made the effort to call us and wish us, and for all those messages, comments and posts.. for our first wedding anniversary. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for each one. God bless all those people looking out for their perfect soulmate too - May they find their true loves at the earliest. [sic]"

The couple got engaged in March 2019 and in an intimate ceremony got married on June 23, 2019. Aarti Chabria had revealed that she had given up on the idea that she would find her Mr Right, though her family were affirmed that one day, she would find her soulmate. "I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait. He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant," said Aarti in an interview, last year.

Talking about Aarti, she started off as a model and began doing print ads from the age of 3. Aarti won the Miss India Worldwide 2000 pageant and thereafter, went on to appear in several music videos. She is best remembered as Akshay Kumar's heroine in Awaara Paagal Deewana (2002), and the winner of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 4, which was hosted by her co-actor, Akshay Kumar. Last seen on the big screen in Dus Tola (2010) and on television on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (2011) and on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2013), Chabria turned director with the short film, Mumbai Varanasi Express, which bagged honours on the festival circuit. However, post-marriage, Aarti has been staying away from the limelight. Nevertheless, she keeps her fans updated by sharing her pictures on Instagram.

