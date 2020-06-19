Abhay 2: It's Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor in a good v/s evil battle

ZEE5's popular franchise Abhay earned much praise for its first season and the second season is set to bring to the forefront, yet again, ruthless crime stories featuring a gut-wrenching ensemble of villains. The video streaming platform now introduces the supervillain essayed by actor Ram Kapoor with a promo to show the deviousness behind the character.

Here's the intro of Ram Kapoor's character:

The promo will give the audience an insight into Ram Kapoor's character, but he will come into Abhay's life like an unsolved riddle with no name, records, history or past. He is a devious monster and a vile maniacal mastermind who shall not be named, yet. Will he throttle Abhay Pratap Singh's world like a storm? Or will Abhay be trapped along with everyone else in their own complicated labyrinth?

Here's the trailer:

"The promo is just a glimpse; the character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is so perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it multiple layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit," says Kapoor on his character.

"God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they've given me all these years and this wouldn't have happened without the phenomenal support that the ZEE5 team and the cast and crew of this popular franchise have extended," the actor adds.

The eight-episode series also has an ensemble cast, all of whom are power-packed performers and will be announced shortly. ZEE5 has earned the reputation of presenting some of the best crime-thrillers in the webspace and the platform continues to reign with the second season of Abhay. Season 2 marks the return of Kunal Kemmu aka Abhay Pratap Singh, a role that has won him a lot of praise.

