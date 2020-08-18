Abhay 2: Zee5 apologises for using freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's photo on a criminal board

The makers of Abhay 2, starring Kunal Kemmu, are facing the heat for using an image of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on a criminal board in the web series. Many netizens are calling for a boycott of the OTT platform. Zee5 has apologised and Bose's photo has been blurred.

Speaking about the show, Abhay 2 is a crime thriller starring Kunal Khemmu, who will be seen playing the title role of Abhay Pratap Singh. Asked about his character, Kapoor said: "It is really tough to share anything about the character because it is one of the secretive characters. In fact, my character does not have a name, one cannot really put an adjective to describe this character. He might come across as a complete psychopath but there is a story, a cause behind his madness. It is a convoluted character."

Also Read: Abhay 2: It's Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor in a good v/s evil battle

In a media interaction, Asha Negi, who will be seen playing the character of a journalist, shared, "This is the first time in my career that I will be essaying the role of a journalist and I am really kicked about it. Most of the time I have portrayed the role of a girl next door in the past, so I am sure I will surprise the audiences this time around. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of Abhay 2 and explore this new version of me."

Abhay 2 is directed by Ken Ghosh and it also features Chunky Panday, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan. The show is streaming on Zee5.

Also Read: Ram Kapoor: Managed to scare myself with villain's role in 'Abhay 2'

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news