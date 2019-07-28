Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya and Aaradhya 'good luck charms'

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's super cute picture made Abhishek Bachchan drop a lovely comment

Pic/Instagram account

B-town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has posted a picture after a long time and shows just how much daughter Aaradhya Bachchan resembles her. The actress shared a picture that sees Aaradhya sitting on her lap. The mother-daughter duo can be seen donning a pink jersey and giving identical expressions as they root for Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team.

Take a look:

The super cute picture made Abhishek drop a lovely comment 'good luck charms'.

Abhishek was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan' along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Aish, who has stayed away from the big screens for quite some time now, was last seen oozing oomph with ravishing appearances at Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was amongst the first Bollywood actresses, who made India proud globally. The former Miss World, again, has a reason to make the nation proud. According to ANI, the actress is all set to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Sydney.

"We're excited to announce that Aishwarya Rai has joined the Madame Tussauds family and will be here for a limited time only. She is one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India and we know she'll be a big hit with Bollywood fans," said, Mark Connolly, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Sydney.

"The pose of the figure is based on her red carpet look at the Robin Hood film premiere at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in May 2010 and we think it looks spot on! She is only in Sydney until January 2020 so be sure to catch her before she jets back off to Madame Tussauds New York!" he further informed.

