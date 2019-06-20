Navya Naveli Nanda is all smiles with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya in New York
Navya Naveli Nanda posing with uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan in New York makes for a perfect family picture
Like other star kids and social media sensations, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda's every move, too, is captured by her fans and followers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jetted off to a vacation in New York. The trio was accompanied by their niece Navya Naveli Nanda and they posed like any other happy family. The smiles on everyone's faces in this picture is proof that the family is having a lovely time together, and proves that Navya Naveli is a family girl.
Navya Naveli Nanda's fan club shared the picture on their social media account and wrote: "#famjam spam this with likes [sic]"
In the picture, the dimpled-beauty, Navya, is seen in a white-wash denim attire while Aishwarya sported an all-black ensemble. Abhishek looked handsome as ever sporting his salt-and-pepper look. The little one looked cute in white and pink.
Another picture of the couple, posing for a selfie on the New York streets, is also doing the rounds. The fan club shared the picture and wrote: "#aishwarya and #abhishek from New York ..... How much I adore this wonderful couple [sic]"
Recently, the star kid left everyone in awe of her by sharing a new fitness video. Navya's workout session is here to leave you motivated and raring to work out.
Navya Nanda Naveli working out vigorously with a lot of enthusiasm looks extremely inspirational. Wearing a neon sports bra, paired with grey yoga pants and her hair tied up, Navya makes this entire drill look like a cakewalk.
Watch video: Navya Naveli Nanda working out on the New York sidewalk will fill you with awe
Navya is reportedly studying at New York's Fordham University, and this actress has not yet featured in films or on television. Though her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda has made it clear about not entering into Bollywood, the star kid, too, has no Bollywood plans as yet. On the work front, Navya turned muse for her mother's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising last year.
