Amitabh Bachchan: I have tested COVID-19 negative, have been discharged and back home

Amitabh Bachchan has tested COVID-19 negative and been discharged from the hospital. He shared a photo of himself where he thanked all his fans for their prayers and wishes and this is what he tweeted:

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Taking to his Twitter account, Abhishek Bachchan also announced that his father has been tested Coronavirus negative and been discharged from the hospital. He too thanked all the fans for their prayers and wishes.

Have a look at his post right here:

ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

He also revealed that he remains COVID-19 positive and will remain in the hospital. He also wrote that he’ll beat this and be back healthier. Have a look:

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. ðÂÂªðÂÂ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

It was on July 12 that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. This is what the actor had tweeted to inform all his fans on Twitter- "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" (sic)

A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive and admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Amitabh Bachchan was sharing a lot of posts from the hospital on his social media accounts.

He not only informed his fans about his health but also shared inspirational quotes and poems. And even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after recovering from COVID-19, had penned a thank you note for all her well wishers. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative for COVID-19 earlier on July 27 following which they were discharged from the hospital.

