Amitabh Bachchan: I have tested COVID-19 negative, have been discharged and back home

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 17:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his Twitter account and shared the news that has tested COVID-19 negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Abhishek Bachchan is still positive and will remain in the hospital!

Amitabh Bachchan Picture Courtesy: Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan has tested COVID-19 negative and been discharged from the hospital. He shared a photo of himself where he thanked all his fans for their prayers and wishes and this is what he tweeted:

Taking to his Twitter account, Abhishek Bachchan also announced that his father has been tested Coronavirus negative and been discharged from the hospital. He too thanked all the fans for their prayers and wishes.

Have a look at his post right here:

He also revealed that he remains COVID-19 positive and will remain in the hospital. He also wrote that he’ll beat this and be back healthier. Have a look:

It was on July 12 that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. This is what the actor had tweeted to inform all his fans on Twitter- "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" (sic)

A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive and admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Amitabh Bachchan was sharing a lot of posts from the hospital on his social media accounts.

He not only informed his fans about his health but also shared inspirational quotes and poems. And even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after recovering from COVID-19, had penned a thank you note for all her well wishers. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative for COVID-19 earlier on July 27 following which they were discharged from the hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks 'Gods Own Angels In White'

