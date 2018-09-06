Abhishek Bachchan's road to Manmarziyaan will leave you intrigued

bollywood

In a first of its kind attempt. Abhishek Bachchan gives us a sneak-peek into the universe of Manmarziyaan and the netizens can't keep calm about it

Abhishek Bachchan. Pic: Abhishek Bachchan's instagram account

Abhishek Bachchan in his upcoming romantic flick Manmarziyaan is all set to make you fall in love with his on-screen charm this September. While all of us can't keep up with the wait to watch Junior Bachchan on the silver screen, we've now learned that the actor is making trends using #RoadToManmarziyaan on his Instagram handle.

He has been sharing unseen pictures and his experiences from the sets of the film which are sure to brighten up your day. In no time, Junior Bachchan's social media handle looked flooded with love pouring from all over and such massive uproar seems noteworthy.

#RoadToManmarziyaan started off with a backward countdown of 30, is now standing on its 13th day of a constructive run. Each picture adds to a story unknown, giving insights about the schedule that could have remained untold, otherwise.

In a first of its kind attempt, the actor gives us a sneak-peek into the universe of Manmarziyaan and the netizens can't keep calm about it.

Let's have a look at some of the pictures and reactions from the trail-book:

Such heartwarming pictures of Abhishek Bachchan reflecting his journey throughout, including his moments of joy relishing the local flavors will leave you in an awe of him!

