About WWE super star Drew McIntyre's love for naan, 'bhaichara' with Jinder Mahal
When the big Scot enters the squared ring, you know that somebody's gonna get hurt! But the fun and spunky side of WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre takes form when he sits down for a casual conversation.
Speaking to India's favourite VJ and host of WWE NOW India - Gaelyn Mendonca, viewers will be thrilled to know that behind the long beard and charming Scottish look of the former WWE Champion, lies a deep found connection to our country. That's right - one of WWE's most captivating and loved Champions has got a 'Desi' side to him and he can't wait to visit us soon. So, what's got Drew all 'Fidah' about India?
Teaming up with John Abraham
Who does not love Bollywood? – WWE Superstars from the likes of John Cena to Kofi Kingston are in absolute awe of the industry and the fandom that our stars possess. Drew however has a personal crush on our favourite Desi boy – John Abraham. "Jinder has spoken to me about different Bollywood actors and heroes from the country, but I absolutely love John Abraham, love his look as well. I hope when I visit India, I could have him join me in a Tag Team Match."
Nothing but love for Naan
Speaking to most WWE Superstars they will tell you about their love for Indian food, but our reigning WWE Champion has had his fair share of experiences with Indian Food. Apart from the popular Chicken Tikka Masala and Pakodas, Drew loves a good Korma. Joking on the segment, Drew discusses his experience trying the popular Goan dish 'Vindaloo', which was too hot to handle! He found it so spicy that it nearly killed him, he jokes. However, his all-time favourite is the bread of our country. “My favourite is actually Naan bread. I love sweet Naan. I wish it were more accessible in Florida, where I’m currently staying. I do not believe they have very good Indian food out here. So, fans if you know any good Indian food in Florida please tell me!"
The 'Bhaichara' with Jinder Mahal
There is no shying away from the fact that Drew and the 'Modern Day Maharaja' have a tight bond. While they may have had their feuds in the ring, Drew regards Jinder as a good friend who has taught him so much about our country. Drew discusses their friendship and the ups and downs they have shared. He also shares a funny memory he has with Jinder from back in the day. "We are so similar, close in age, and when we met, we instantly became friends. From Jinder I learnt about just how nice the people of India are and well aggressively nice, because they will not take no for an answer. I remember once being on the road with him, we went out one evening with his cousin and returned to Jinder's apartment where he had just one bedroom and one bed. I told him I would sleep on the couch, but Jinder and his cousin insisted that I take the bedroom and be comfortable. It reached a point where I think they would have beaten me up if I didn’t take the bedroom," laughs Drew.
Hindi Punchlines done right
It’s no easy feat for foreigners to speak the Hindi language, but for our WWE Champion, nothing is impossible. Challenged on the show to say a few Hindi phrases, Drew was able to roll his R's and correctly punch his consonants. Asked to say repeat some iconic phrases, Drew took on Jinder's line "Raj karunga raj" (I will rule), what he would essentially say to his rival Randy Orton – "Aa dekhe zara, kisme kitna hai dum" (let's see who has more strength in them), and finally telling all his fans in India "Main hoon na!" (I'm here).
To catch the full contents of this fun and engaging episode tune into to WWE NOW India.
-
Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 Night 2 at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando to become the new WWE champion.
-
In the process, Drew McIntyre also became the first-ever British-born WWE champion and overall 31st triple crown champion.
-
Drew McIntyre won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Roman Reigns and challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship the following night on Raw.
-
Drew McIntyre was first married to wrestler Taryn Terrell in May 2010 but a year later in 2011, the couple got divorced.
In picture: Drew McIntyre with current wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel on their wedding day.
-
Drew McIntyre then got married to Kaitlyn Frohnapfel in December 2016 and the couple has never looked back since.
In picture: Drew McIntyre with current wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel on their wedding day.
-
Drew McIntyre had made his WWE debut in October 2007.
-
Between 2008-2009, Drew McIntyre entered Florida Championship Wrestling where he won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship twice as well as the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship once.
-
Drew McIntyre then returned to WWE in 2009 where he would turn heel and attack various WWE superstars.
-
From 2012-2014, Drew McIntyre was part of the WWE faction 3 Man Brand also known as 3MB along with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.
-
In 2014, Drew McIntyre joined Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) until 2017 and Evolve. Drew McIntyre went on to win Evolve Championship once and Evolve Tag Team Championship twice during his time there.
-
In 2015, Drew McIntyre joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) where he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, Impact Grand Championship and the Global Impact Tournament (2015).
-
It was not until 2017, that Drew McIntyre's career came full circle as he once again joined the WWE where he defeated Bobby Roode to become the new NXT champion.
In picture: Drew McIntyre with Bret Hart.
-
In 2018, Drew McIntyre made his way back to the WWE main roster during Superstar Shakeup and would go on to team up with Dolph Ziggler.
In picture: Drew McIntyre with Dolph Ziggler
-
Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler also became WWE Raw tag team champions after defeating the B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel).
In picture: Drew McIntyre with El Patron
-
Drew McIntyre is also a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE superstar Drew McIntyre, who created history defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win his first WWE title, celebrates his birthday today. As he celebrates his 35th birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts and trivia about the Scottish wrestler. Pictures/ Drew McIntyre Instagram
