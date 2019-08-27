AbRam Khan keeps up with the 'family tradition' of Tae 'Khan' Doh; see pictures

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan is keeping up with the family tradition of practising Taekwondo and is now a yellow belt in the martial arts

AbRam Khan/picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account

AbRam Khan, who is often found hooked to his iPad playing games, has taken up the 'family tradition' of learning the Korean martial arts - Taekwondo. The tiny tot, who is already a social media sensation, posed for papa Shah Rukh Khan in his yellow belt uniform. The actor was elated to share it on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan, whose other two children -- Suhana and Aryan -- are also trained in the Korean martial arts. The actor captioned: "Keeping up the tradition of Tae 'Khan' Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) onAug 26, 2019 at 6:41am PDT

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They had their first child - Aryan - in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child - AbRam - who was born through a surrogate mother.

On the [professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released in 2018. The film turned out to be a box-office dud. Later, the actor lend his voice along with son Aryan as voiceover artists in The Lion King's Hindi version. The film follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion. The film released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, SRK is also co-producing in digital projects. Shah Rukh's next co-production Betaal is a horror series for the streaming service. It is written and directed by Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. This will mark as the third collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

Talking about Bard of Blood, this marks Shah Rukh Khan's first association with Netflix India and also marks the debut of actor Emraan Hashmi. The show is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which releases on September 27, 2019. This digital venture is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name. The multi-lingual series, which shares the story of an expelled spy Kabir Anand is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. In Bard Of Blood, Kabir Anand is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

Also Read: Watch: Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans curious with new video for Netflix

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates