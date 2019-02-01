Accused absconding for murder case since 2004 arrested in Pune

crime

The five accused entered the businessman's bungalow, threatened his family and thrashed a teenager which led to his death

Representational image

Mumbai crime branch's unit VIII arrested a murder accused who was absconding since 2004. The arrested accused identified as Vikrant Alias Vicky Patel was arrested from Pune where he was running a mobile company shop.



According to the crime branch officials, he with five other accused, entered a Surat-based businessman's bungalow to commit a robbery. Around 3:15 PM in the noon, they entered the house, threatened the family members and thrashed a teenager, Gunjan Dilipbhai, who died due to injuries.

After the incident, Umra police station in Surat registered a case under Sections 302, 395, 397 and 34 of Indian penal code and began looking for the accused. During the investigation, police found the five accused, however, Vicky was missing since the first day of investigation. The DCP detection, Akbar Pathan said, "The accused posed as an employee of a gas agency and came to check the connections and entered the bungalow where they then killed a teenager and robbed the house."

"We found out about his location with the help of our informers and immediately formed a team under the supervision of the in charge of unit 8, Arun Pokarkar and dispatched them to Pune, where the arrest was made. We then informed the Surat police and handed the accused to them," he added.



According to sources, there are several cases registered against him, out of which three cases are registered in Mumbai. He had family in Mumbai but to hide his identity, he married another woman and settled in Pune with her. There are a total of 6 accused including Vicky. Four have been penalised with life imprisonment while one has been given a death sentence. However, out of the five accused one (who was penalised with a life sentence) jumped parole and is still wanted in this case.

