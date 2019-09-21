Ace of Space 2: Shivin Narang makes guest appearance in the house

MTV Ace of Space 2 is into its sixth week now and the housemates are busy upping their game in entertaining viewers. Post a tough night of evictions, contestants are in for a breather with Shivin Narang entering the house. The popular TV actor who came as a guest danced away with the contestants, engaging them in a fun game called 'What's Your Pick?" He gave situations to housemates and basis that, they had to choose a person.

Commenting on this visit, Shivin said "This has been a fun experience. I don't get to follow the show much given my schedules. But I do catch glimpses of it on social media. Starting off a youth star myself, I can totally relate to MTV and the content it offers. All the housemates are distinctly different this time. By the end, I didn't want to come out so fast."

"All of them are young and enthusiastic to win the show. Every contestant has a mix of good and bad but they are working hard. I was here to motivate them and loosen up the atmosphere. He further added, "I feel Baseer and Salman are playing really well, even Rashmi but can't choose one at this point."

C'mon Khushali, you can finish this!

Will Khushali be able to win this for the team?

Find out on @Philips presents MTV #AceOfSpace2 today at 6 PM, and later on @justvoot.

For more exclusive updates follow @MTVAceOfSpace!@lostboy54 pic.twitter.com/c3gDOzau2E — MTV India (@MTVIndia) September 21, 2019

He also goes on to reveal - "If I am locked in this house I would be happy to get locked with all the beautiful girls from the industry, it would be great knowing them and getting to chat with them would be fun."

Amidst this, it's eviction day, who bids goodbye to the show in the fifth week? Tune in to MTV Ace of Space 2 daily at 6 pm

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates