Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen (21) dies in a car accident in Vashi
Danish Zehen's accident apparently took place on the Vashi highway on Thursday night. The visuals of the damaged car have surfaced online.
21-year-old YouTuber and lifestyle blogger, Danish Zehen died an unfortunate death on December 20. The news came as a shocker to many as Danish was the participant of the show, Ace of Space. Reportedly, he died in a car accident on Thursday morning.
Apparently, the accident took place on the Vashi highway. The visuals of the accident and the entirely damaged car have surfaced online. With a following of more than 3 lakh, his fans are pouring condolences and praying for his family to cope up with their unbearable loss. Danish had made an appearance in ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta's reality show, Ace of Space.
A few hours ago before this accident, Danish had shared a few stories on Instagram, while he was driving. Danish was returning from a wedding when this happened. The 21-year-old left the reality show in the first week of December and assured that he would return back to the show.
More details are awaited!
