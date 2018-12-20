Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen (21) dies in a car accident in Vashi

national

Danish Zehen's accident apparently took place on the Vashi highway on Thursday night. The visuals of the damaged car have surfaced online.

Danish Zehen. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/danish_zehen

21-year-old YouTuber and lifestyle blogger, Danish Zehen died an unfortunate death on December 20. The news came as a shocker to many as Danish was the participant of the show, Ace of Space. Reportedly, he died in a car accident on Thursday morning.

Apparently, the accident took place on the Vashi highway. The visuals of the accident and the entirely damaged car have surfaced online. With a following of more than 3 lakh, his fans are pouring condolences and praying for his family to cope up with their unbearable loss. Danish had made an appearance in ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta's reality show, Ace of Space.

A few hours ago before this accident, Danish had shared a few stories on Instagram, while he was driving. Danish was returning from a wedding when this happened. The 21-year-old left the reality show in the first week of December and assured that he would return back to the show.

View this post on Instagram Dekhte hu mujhko tujhse pyaar hogaya âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #coolestbadboi A post shared by Danish Zehen ♠ï¸ÂÂ (@danish_zehen) onDec 19, 2018 at 3:04am PST

More details are awaited!

