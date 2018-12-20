Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen (21) dies in a car accident in Vashi

Dec 20, 2018, 12:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Danish Zehen's accident apparently took place on the Vashi highway on Thursday night. The visuals of the damaged car have surfaced online.

Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen (21) dies in a car accident in Vashi
Danish Zehen. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/danish_zehen

21-year-old YouTuber and lifestyle blogger, Danish Zehen died an unfortunate death on December 20. The news came as a shocker to many as Danish was the participant of the show, Ace of Space. Reportedly, he died in a car accident on Thursday morning.

Apparently, the accident took place on the Vashi highway. The visuals of the accident and the entirely damaged car have surfaced online. With a following of more than 3 lakh, his fans are pouring condolences and praying for his family to cope up with their unbearable loss. Danish had made an appearance in ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta's reality show, Ace of Space.

A few hours ago before this accident, Danish had shared a few stories on Instagram, while he was driving. Danish was returning from a wedding when this happened. The 21-year-old left the reality show in the first week of December and assured that he would return back to the show. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe we will not get to see that precious smile again, when I first saw someone’s story about @danish_zehen , tbh I didn’t understand what’s happening. then I went over to his account and saw his tags where people posted pictures of a car crash and later I realized what had happened. I was shook, I was heart broken. Danish Zehen was a very very nice person and I swear he is going to be missed. You were a gem danish, may your soul Rest In Peace - @danish_zehen @karmasphere @abhirajchadha #danishzehen #ripdanishzehen #aceofspace @lostboyjourney #mtv #mtvindia #ripdanish #rip #danish #ace #space #vikasgupta @mtvindia @aceofspace2018 @mtvaceofspace___ @danish._._zehen

A post shared by Akanksha Abhiraj (@abhirajakanksha) onDec 19, 2018 at 7:48pm PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Dekhte hu mujhko tujhse pyaar hogaya âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #coolestbadboi

A post shared by Danish Zehen ♠ï¸ÂÂ (@danish_zehen) onDec 19, 2018 at 3:04am PST

More details are awaited!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

vashimumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

NT Rama Rao's son Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in car accident

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK