Activists hold anti-Pakistan protests in London

Marking the fifth death anniversary of a PoK leader, activists held a protest rally against Pakistan's security establishment, outside the Pakistani embassy in London on Sunday.

Activists of United Kashmir People's National Party and Jammu and Kashmir National Awami Party (JKNAP) demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Sardar Arif Shahid, who was shot dead outside his residence in 2013.

'We want a judicial enquiry in the matter and we demand immediate arrest of the killers of Arif Shahid,' Sajjad Raza, Jammu and Kashmir National Awami Party (UK) leader said.

While Kashmiri writer and activist Shabir Choudhry said, 'Shahid only spoke about peace. If Pakistan had no involvement in this, why have the culprits not been arrested till now? They (Pakistan's security establishment) do not want anyone to go against them but I want to tell them we will not tolerate these troublemakers.'

May 13 is observed as the martyrdom day of Shahid, who many believe was eliminated by Pakistan's infamous Inter-state Services Intelligence (ISI) in Rawalpindi in 2013.

Shahid, 62, was the chairman of the All Parties National Alliance (APNA). He was a vocal critic of Pakistan's nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir and a supporter of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's freedom.

