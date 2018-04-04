Additi Gupta can't wait to work with co-star Anuj Sachdeva again

Additi Gupta heaps praise on Ishqbaaaz co-star Anuj Sachdeva



Actress Additi Gupta, who featured in the show Ishqbaaaz, finds actor Anuj Sachdeva crazy and hardworking. "Recently, Anuj and I shot together for web series Bin Bulaye Mehmaan. He is a crazy person. He made me laugh after every scene. By the end of the shoot, we were dancing and having fun. He is hardworking too," Additi said in a statement.

"Working with him will be one of my best memories. I would love to work with him again," she added. Ishqbaaaz tells the story of three brothers Omkara, Rudra and Shivaay who have nothing in common but set aside their differences and strive to maintain fraternal unity.

Additi Gupta forayed into the small screen with the television series Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008 opposite Harshad Chopra. She was a part of the show until 2010.

Additi next major role was of Sanam Aahil Raza Ibrahim in the 2014 show Qubool Hai. Her character, which had negative shades was a witch with supernatural powers on the show. She worked on the series till 2016.

Additi then went on to act in shows like Kaala Teeka and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil before landing the part of Ragini Malhotra in Ishqbaaaz last year.

