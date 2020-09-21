Aditya Chopra defers YRF golden jubilee gig

The team at Yash Raj Films (YRF) was hard at work, over the past few weeks, lining up events for the studio's golden jubilee celebration that was to kick off on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary on September 27. The production house's head honcho, Aditya Chopra, was slated to unveil the upcoming slate of films, titled YRF At 50, on the occasion. However, now, Aditya has devised a new plan — as a mark of his support to the exhibition sector, the producer will announce the movies in theatres once they are up and running again.



The offerings include Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan, the third instalment of the Tiger franchise featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and a yet-untitled comedy with Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar. "Even though there is uncertainty about when cinemas will reopen across the country, Adi has deferred the announcement so that it can be done on the big screen. The creative team has shot an elaborate audio-visual of the YRF slate that will play in cinemas before each movie. In opting for a theatrical announcement, the producer also wishes to send out the message that none of his films will pursue a digital premiere," says a source from the studio.

