Aditya Dhar wins National Award for Best Director: Always wanted to make something so good

bollywood

The first thing Aditya Dhar did after hearing about his win as Best Director at the National Film Awards was to call his leading man Vicky Kaushal, who too won the Best Actor Award.

A still from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Pic: Instagram/@adityadharfilms

"Hum toh facetime pe cheekhein maar rahe hai they," said Aditya Dhar, who is currently in the US. The first thing he did after hearing about his win was call his leading man Vicky Kaushal, who too won the Best Actor Award at the recently announced 66th National Film Awards.

The film took home four accolades -- Best Background Music Award, Best Sound Design, Best Actor Award for Vicky, which he shares with Ayushmann Khurrana who bagged the honour for his film Andhadhun and Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

"It's quite crazy what happened today. I won the Best Director Award for my debut film. Ever since one has a view of getting into films, National Award is an honour is an aspiration. I always wanted to make something so good someday that I am worth winning it. It's unbelievable. Whatever hardships one goes through for this is worth it. I believe that there is a force above us. So no matter what hardships, what struggles come our way, there is a larger plan of something greater. You have to keep pushing and do your best. Considering there were such good films, this is a beautiful feeling one I am going to cherish for as long as I live. The kind of experience on Uri has helped hone my craft. Vicky, I and the whole cast and crew went through taught us one common thing. It's not a great actor or a great director doesn't make a great film. A great team and great script which makes a great film. It was a crazy collaborative effort where every member on the team was striving for perfection. We were such a young team, all of us learning on the job. The camaraderie, the warmth, the love made this movies happen. This win is not my win or Vicky's win. It's a team win. All great movies are made by great teams," he said

Ask him if this builds pressure, "I love this pressure. It makes me want to work hard. I wanted to take movies to the next level. I want to be earnest and passionate. I want the world to recognise the power of Indian cinema. We are at par with any other country in terms of cinema. I want the world to take notice of us. I want to make India proud. Now my complete focus will be on making something better."

Uri: The Surgical Strike, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Padman were among the top winners from Bollywood. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which hit the big screens on January 11, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian army's surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

Uri: The Surgical Strike was this year's most successful film until it was dethroned recently by Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh.

The National Award winners this year also include Telugu film Mahanati, Kannada film Nathicharami and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial Padmaavat.

Also Read: 66th National Film Awards: Andhadhun wins Best Film; Ayushmann and Vicky share Best Actor Award

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates