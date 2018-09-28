Aditya Roy Kapur does extensive prep for his period drama Kalank

bollywood

From reading books on Partition to working closely with designers, actor undergoes extensive prep for period drama Kalank

Aditya Roy Kapur

Considering Kalank marks Aditya Roy Kapur's first-period drama, the actor had to put in extensive prep before he joined the unit. While Abhishek Varman ensured his script of the Partition drama stayed true to the milieu, the actor, on his part, worked closely with the writer-director to gain a deeper understanding of India in the '40s.

A source close to Kapur reveals, "One of the first things he did after signing the film was to read up on the era. Aditya referred to The Discovery Of India by Jawaharlal Nehru and Twilight In Delhi by Ahmed Ali as his primary material. He wanted to understand the popular sentiment of the time. Even in terms of dressing, he closely collaborated with the designers to chalk out his look, which includes khaki kurtas and pathanis."

The family drama, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, went on floors last April. It is heard that the ongoing schedule entails filming of pivotal scenes between Kapur, Bhatt and Dhawan. "Aditya and Alia started filming their joint scenes this week. For this leg, Abhishek has insisted on shooting with limited crew members — who are bound by a confidentiality clause — as they are filming the most crucial scenes. The crew has been barred from using phones on set."

