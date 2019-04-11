Aditya Roy Kapur shares shirtless photo, Varun Dhawan calls it 'erotic'

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest Instagram post has got Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and other B-town friends leave their work and stare it

Aditya Roy Kapur shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Aditya Roy Kapur is still a newbie to the world of this photo-sharing medium, Instagram. He's taking one step a day, clearly by his Instagram posts. The actor's latest post has become the talk of the town and Aditya's Bollywood friends, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and others can't keep calm after watching this picture.

Aditya shared the photo on Instagram, in which, he's bare-chested and his intense gaze, curly mane will beat away your blues. Varun Dhawan was quick enough to react to this picture by writing: "One for the erotic arts."

Take a look at the post:

Not just Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra also couldn't contain her thoughts on it and said that this picture of Aditya Roy Kapur is "inappropriate" for Instagram.

This picture was originally clicked and shared by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. The ace lensman shared Aditya's photo with the caption: "#PostPackUpShot with @adityaroykapur.. Feeling Hot?? Just remove your shirt & chill !! [sic]"

This isn't the first time that the celebs are going gaga over Aditya's post. Earlier, when Aditya was relatively new to this medium, his captions wouldn't have hashtags, and it was Sonakshi Sinha, who thought that the Aashiqui 2 actor is "too cool" for tags. Another incident was where he shared a photo wherein, Aditya wore a tee that read, "SINGLE."

To which, his sister-in-law Vidya Balan couldn't stop laughing while Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra called him a liar.

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is busy promoting his upcoming film, Kalank, which is directed by Abhishek Varman. The film is a multi-starrer one with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Kalank, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios will hit the 70 mm on April 17, 2019.

