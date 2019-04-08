Aditya Roy Kapur on 2-year-break: Didn't consciously decide on taking time off

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur on returning with Kalank two years after his last release and reuniting with Aashiqui 2 director for his next

Aditya Roy Kapur with Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank

Aditya Roy Kapur is proud to have earned a place in what is easily one of the most ambitious films of the year. He says that he was as sold on Kalank's story as he was on the director's conviction. "Going by the script, it was evident that Abhishek [Varman, director] had been working on it for a while," says the youngster, who will be seen as the morally upright Dev Chaudhry in the pre-Partition drama. "It was a daunting role because I didn't know where to start. But I knew that this fear of not knowing how to go about it will be a motivating factor."

With the multi-starrer, he will be gracing the screen after two years since OK Jaanu (2017). Quiz him if it was a sabbatical by design, and Kapur says he wanted to be more discerning after his last few outings didn't hit the mark at the box office. "I never consciously decided to take time off, but I wasn't excited about the projects that came my way. I wanted to work only on movies that would drive me. While shooting for Kalank, I signed Anurag Basu's film and Malang, besides Sadak 2. This time off gave me time to prepare for Kalank. I studied about the era that it is set in by watching movies and reading books. My character was attuned with the political climate of that time, and I needed to walk in sufficiently educated about his worldview."

Up next is Malang that reunites him with director Mohit Suri six years after the blockbuster, Aashiqui 2. It's only natural then that they are hoping to recreate their magic. But Kapur insists they are not pressured by their previous success. "Malang isn't remotely similar to Aashiqui 2. This time, we are walking into unexplored territory. My character has grey shades. Most actors say it's liberating to unravel that side. This film will tap into a side of me that I am not sure I have."

