African national held with cocaine in Rajasthan

crime

Mishra said during the preliminary interrogation, Harrison confessed his involvement in smuggling of drugs. He revealed his connections with several drug smugglers in Delhi and Mumbai, he added

Representational picture

A South African national was arrested and cocaine was seized from his possession here on Saturday, police said. Following a tip off, a team of Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended Tony Harrison from a hotel near Jawahar circle Friday night, Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Umesh Mishra said. Around 10 grams of cocaine was seized from his possession, he added.

Harrison, 32, hails from Johannesburg and had arrived here from Mumbai in a flight on Friday. He is in India on a tourist visa since March 18 and was staying in Mumbai, Mishra said. He was placed under arrest on Saturday, the ADG said. Mishra said during the preliminary interrogation, Harrison confessed his involvement in smuggling of drugs. He revealed his connections with several drug smugglers in Delhi and Mumbai, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever