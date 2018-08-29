After Asian Games miss, wrestler Rahul Aware eyes World C'ships

other-sports

Rahul Aware, who clinched the yellow metal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling Down Under this year, is still yet to come to terms with his absence at the quadrennial event

Rahul Aware. PIc/AFP

India’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning wrestler Rahul Aware missed the flight to Jakarta for the Asian Games due to a right shoulder and left knee injury. Aware, who clinched the yellow metal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling Down Under this year, is still yet to come to terms with his absence at the quadrennial event.

“When the Asian Games began, I did not want any updates about who won or lost. I have also not read any newspaper. I watched a few games on television, but I did not enjoy it that much. I congratulate all the medal winners, but I am really sad that I missed this Asian Games,” Aware told mid-day on the sidelines of an event to announce the Kusti Champions League (KCL) at a city hotel yesterday.

Aware, who is working on his fitness and training at the JSW Academy in Bangalore, aims to peak in time for the World Championships in Hungary beginning October 22. “I have requested the Wrestling Federation of India to conduct selection trials for the World Championships. I am awaiting their response,” he added.

Kusti League to kick off on October 7

The Kusti Champions League (KCL), a six-city based league, will be held from October 7 to 28. The league provides 72 Maharashtra wrestlers a chance to showcase their talent. “The bidding process for six teams (Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad) will be finalised on September 7. Each team owner will have a purse of R30 lakh to build a 12-member team. We have kept a minimum base price of R3 lakh and R50,000 for ‘A’ and ‘B’ category wrestlers respectively,” Pushkaraj Kelkar, founder of KCL, told mid-day.

