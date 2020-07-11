After gold masks, jewellery shop in Surat sells diamond-studded masks

As wearing masks in public has been made mandatory by the Union government ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus, people have been seen wearing masks of different colours, types, and unique patterns.

A jewellery shop owner in Surat has been selling diamond-studded masks, price ranging between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

The shop owner, Dipak Choksi, said the masks are made of cloth in accordance with the guideline of the government. "Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamond and it costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamond costs Rs 4 lakh."

Choksi said he got the idea of making diamond masks after a customer, who had a wedding at home, asked for unique masks for the bride and the groom. "We told our designers to create masks and they were bought by the customer. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in the coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks," Choksi said.

The shop owner also said that the gems studded on the mask can be removed and used in other ornaments.

Gujarat: A jewellery shop in Surat is selling diamond-studded masks ranging between 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs. Owner of the shop says, "As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop & demanded unique masks for bride & groom." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Oz5ShitRKj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

A few pictures of the diamond-studded masks went viral on Twitter and garnered all kinds of reactions from netizens. While some questioned the need of such masks, others shared jokes about it.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Jewelry owner be like:

is that a joke ! — The Secular Buffalo in Lockdown (@jenaanindya) July 11, 2020

Corona will elope by shine of diamonds!!?

I personally find it yucky.

I personally find it yucky.

But I respect their decision to spend their hard earned money the way they want. As long as it doesn't harm others (guns, drugs etc), it's ok if someone wants to spend money on masks instead of nose rings.

The nations of the world do not even think this way Gold, Diamond Masks are made only in India which means you have to understand how rich India is

Try all masks until you find one with the Virus. Insane! — Santhosh (@_Santhosh__) July 11, 2020

That show how obsessed we are with precious metal and diamond.... It is a good thing btw

Difference Between NEED and WANT is very thin



this pandemic and lockdown taught us whats foremost between both

People in India are so creative ... Would have liked better if colour of cloth used was bright...

Such a wastage of money — Vandana (@Vandanapillai38) July 11, 2020

Earlier a Pune resident Shankar Kurade had gone viral on social media after he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

