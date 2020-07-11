Search

After gold masks, jewellery shop in Surat sells diamond-studded masks

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 14:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A jewellery shop owner in Surat has been selling diamond-studded masks, price ranging between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh

Picture/ANI-Twitter
As wearing masks in public has been made mandatory by the Union government ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus, people have been seen wearing masks of different colours, types, and unique patterns.

The shop owner, Dipak Choksi, said the masks are made of cloth in accordance with the guideline of the government. "Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamond and it costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamond costs Rs 4 lakh."

Choksi said he got the idea of making diamond masks after a customer, who had a wedding at home, asked for unique masks for the bride and the groom. "We told our designers to create masks and they were bought by the customer. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in the coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks," Choksi said.

The shop owner also said that the gems studded on the mask can be removed and used in other ornaments.

A few pictures of the diamond-studded masks went viral on Twitter and garnered all kinds of reactions from netizens. While some questioned the need of such masks, others shared jokes about it.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Earlier a Pune resident Shankar Kurade had gone viral on social media after he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

