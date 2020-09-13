After Navy veteran beaten up for cartoon on Uddhav Thackeray, family stages protest

A Shivsena shakha pramukh and his five associates secured bail after being arrest for beating a 65-year-old Navy veteran in Kandivali (E) on Friday. Kamlesh Kadam and others were arrested by Samta Nagar cops after they allegedly attacked Madan Sharma in his building premises. All secured bail after arrest which led to a dharna protest from his daughter and members of BJP including MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Mumbai Police after meeting the delegation agreed on providing security to family and considering the addition of stringent sections in the offence.

On Friday, September 11 afternoon, 6 alleged members of Shiv Sena went to housing society of Madan Sharma and asked security officials to call him. When guards contacted Sharma via intercom, he went downstairs to check who has come to meet him. At that time, 5 to 6 persons nabbed Sharma and attacked him in front of security guards. The members claimed themselves as 'Shivsainik' and warned Sharma for posting offensive posts about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Complainant (Madan Sharma) came to us in the evening, his statement was recorded and immediately offence was registered against Kamlesh Kadam and his associates under IPC section 143 (member of unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt)" told a senior police official. "All the accused were arrested and they secured bail" he added.

After the accused got bail, the family of Madan Sharma objected to it, claiming leniency from Mumbai Police in the registration of the case. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLC Pravin Darekar rushed to meet Sharma and extended their support to the family. Daughter of victim Dr Sheela Sharma along with BJP leaders protested outside the office of Additional Commissioner (North Region).

Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil met the delegation and assured of considering adding stringent sections. He said, "I met the delegation and heard them, the family expressed displeasure over bail, but the offence and sections added in FIR are cognizable but bailable. The family wants us to add sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint). Out of this, adding 326 is not possible as there were no weapons used, we are taking legal opinion if we can add 452 section".

