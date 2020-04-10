After positive coronavirus diagnosis, Shaza Morani now tests negative

In what must come as a huge relief for the Moranis, Shaza Morani has now tested negative for coronavirus. While showing no symptoms of the virus, Shaza had tested positive earlier, and was followed by sister Zoa and producer father Karim Morani.

Shaza underwent a second test for COVID-19 and tested negative for it. A source close to the development told ETimes, "Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home."

Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka in March, while sister Zoa had travelled to Rajasthan. In a chat with mid-day, Zoa Morani said, "My sister had travelled to Sri Lanka in late February with her friends. Once we were back in Mumbai, she and I self-quarantined ourselves for 14 days. We didn't meet our parents."

Shaza and Zoa decided to get tested when Zoa started showing symptoms like dry cough and fever. Zoa shared, "The doctors were prompt and quickly took a swab test. Shaza showed no symptoms, and yet, she tested positive. I have all the symptoms, and my first test has come negative. So, I have been put in an isolation ward along with other suspected cases." Zoa was tested positive the next day, as was father Karim Morani.

