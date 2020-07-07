After wife gave birth, ex F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone wants to be a dad at 90 too!

Ersttwhile Formula One boss, Bernie Ecclestone is game for one more kid despite the fact he'll be 90 next October.

Ecclestone recently became a father for the fourth time last week after his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to son, Ace. The businessman is keen to give his newborn a brother or a sister.

"I have more time on my hands and I hope I can spend it with my son as he grows up. I don't know if we will stop here. Perhaps, he should have a little brother or sister," Ecclestone was quoted as saying by entrainment portal, Female First.

Ecclestone has three daughters—Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, and Petra, 31, from previous marriages.

"I am really happy. When I had the girls in the first place, obviously I was much younger. But I was more worried about running a business than running around after them," he added.

