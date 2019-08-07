Ahead of Bakrid, Bombay HC bans animal slaughter in private flats, housing societies

mumbai

The order comes ahead of Bakrid, which will be celebrated across India on August 12

The Bombay High Court issued an order on Tuesday which banned slaughter of animals in private flats and housing societies. The order comes ahead of Bakrid, which will be celebrated on August 12 across India. According to an age-old Islamic tradition, Muslims sacrifice a goat on this day.

The order will make a difference to all the permits which have been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the purpose of goat sacrifice on Bakrid.



Over 7,000 permits/licenses were issued by the BMC for Bakrid sacrifice and now, after the order, they all stand invalid, as said by the court. Thus, goat sacrifice can only take place at the authorised abattoir notified by the government.

While the Bombay High court on Tuesday restrained Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from granting permission for the slaughter of animals this Bakr-Id inside residential flats, city-based animal welfare activists have welcomed the decision of the court.

Talking to mid-day, President of NGO RAWW, Pawan Sharma said, "It is a very bold judgement given by the court which has to be followed ethically and morally too. There are certain guidelines of slaughtering which must be followed with utmost discipline. It should be welcomed and not considered as something against any religion by any of our citizens."

(with inputs from ANI and Ranjeet Jadhav)

