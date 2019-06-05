Ahead of Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi posts animated 'trikonasana' video, advises to make it a habit
In the video, PM Modi directs every movement and asks the audience to put special attention on the breathing movement
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social networking site Twitter and tweeted a video of his animated version doing a yoga asana in order to inspire people to embrace yoga, with few days left for the International Yoga Day on June 21.
On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same.
The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.
Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d
In the animated video, PM Narendra Modi demonstrated Trikonasana, a triangle pose, that he took the audience through step by step and explained the benefits of the same. In the 3D animation video, Modi is seen standing on a maroon rug, with huge windows behind him that gives a glimpse of greenery outside. It starts off explaining the three triangles that the human body forms during Trikonasana.
In the build-up to #YogaDay, Prime Minister #NarendraModi on June 5 #tweeted a #video of his animated version doing an asana to inspire people to embrace yoga, with days left for the #InternationalYogaDay on June 21.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 5, 2019
Video: Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/9tCdtyuUFK
In the video, PM Modi directs every movement and asks the audience to put special attention on the breathing movement. The video even has a cerebro-muscular figure to highlight the areas that the asana would impact upon.
June 21 was designated as World Yoga Day on Modi's suggestion in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, and over the last five years, it has only improved its reach throughout the world.
"On June 21, we will mark Yoga Day 2019. I urge you all to make yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous," the Prime Minister said in the Twitter post alongside the video.
Governments of many nations mark the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country. Modi is expected to join an event in Ranchi this year.
