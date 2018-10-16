Air hostess fell through a gap between the rear door and the staircase

national

53-year-old air hostess with Air India fell while trying to shut the aircraft door for take-off, suffering multiple fractures

The crew member fell from a gap between the aircraft door and the staircase for boarding. Representation Pic

A 53-year-old air hostess with Air India suffered a nasty 20-foot fall from an aircraft on to the tarmac while she was shutting the door for take-off at Mumbai's international airport on Monday morning.

The woman (her family has requested that she not be named) was rushed to Nanavati Hospital at 7 am, with multiple fractures. As per the official statement issued by the airline, she fell from a height of 20 feet, through a gap between the rear door and the staircase used for boarding.

"In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew [members] fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it. She sustained several injuries to her legs and has been taken to the Nanavati Hospital for further treatment," Air India said in its statement. The woman's family refused to comment on the incident. She is now under the observation of Dr Prakash M Doshi, director of orthopaedics and traumatology at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

"She was brought here at 7 am. The patient suffered a right leg compound fracture, fractures in both heels, as well as soft tissue injuries in the chest, abdomen and lower spine. She also suffered a sprain in the neck [cervical spine]," said Dr Rajendra Patankar, COO at Nanavati hospital.

