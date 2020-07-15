Air India institutes 'leave without pay' for up to 5 years

New Delhi: Even as the privatisation process drags on, national carrier Air India has instituted a scheme whereby employees can opt to take ‘leave without pay ranging from six months to up to five years.



Additionally, the airline's management will also have the option to send any employee on leave.



An Air India staff notice, which was reviewed by IANS, read: "The Board of Directors in its 102nd meeting held on July 7, 2020 has approved a scheme whereby employees can opt to take ‘leave without pay' ranging from six months or for two years and the same can be extended to up to five years.



"The scheme also authorises the CMD to pass an order on behalf and in the name of the company whereby an employee could be sent on leave for six months or for a period of two years extendable to up to five years."



However, this provision can only be exercised depending upon factors such as "suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past, as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy".



The notice calls upon "department heads at headquarters and regional directors of the region" to assess each individual on the above mentioned factors and identify the cases where option of compulsory leave without pay can be exercised.



"Names of such employees need to be forwarded to the general manager (personnel), headquarters, for obtaining necessary approval of the CMD," the notice said.

