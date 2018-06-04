Air India sexual harassment case: Maneka Gandhi sets deadline for the inquiry

According to the ministry, Gandhi has also spoken to the head of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Air India and has directed her to complete the inquiry within June



Maneka Gandhi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has taken up the sexual harassment case alleged by an Air India employee with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, an official said on Monday.

According to the ministry, Gandhi has also spoken to the head of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Air India and has directed her to complete the inquiry within June.

Earlier in the day, the complainant met Gandhi regarding her complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013, days after she had tweeted about the committee not acting on her complaints against a senior executive of the airline.

The incident appeared last week after the Air India employee wrote a letter to Prabhu alleging sexual harassment by the senior executive.

Prabhu took cognizance of the complaint made by the female employee and directed the senior management of Air India to "immediately address" the issue.

