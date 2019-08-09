Airoli Office Death: Alleging police inaction, kin knocks on CP's door

mumbai

Dharmendra Lodha's friends tell police he had been upset for months before his sudden death

Dharmendra Lodha allegedly jumped out of his office window

Unsatisfied with the initial probe into the death of their son, the family has demanded the case be transferred to the Crime Branch. They have also alleged lack of efforts by local cops in investigation the case. Dharmendra Lodha, a 25-year-old software engineer, died after falling out of the window of his office on the sixth floor in Airoli last month. While the police maintain that it was a suicide, his family insists he could not have killed himself.

Deceased's brother Daulat Singh Lodha has sent an email to the Navi Mumbai commissioner of police (CP) requesting the Crime Branch take over the probe. They plan to meet him this week. Daulat had earlier refuted the claims that his brother was depressed because of losses following an investment of R2.5 lakh in Qnet.

But a couple of Dharmendra's friends have claimed he had been upset over the past few months. "I had once asked him if I can also invest in Qnet, he said no and also seemed upset," a friend told cops. Another friend said Dharmendra always dreamt of starting his own business and make quick money. Even a priest of ISKCON temple, where Dharmendra, an ardent devotee of lord Krishna went every morning, said he had been upset for some time.

"He stopped going to temple three months back. When the priest asked his mother, she told him, 'He has been tensed for some time and wakes up late in the morning'," said investigating officer Anil Patil. Daulat, meanwhile, said, "On July 4, father told Dharmendra he was coming to Mumbai. He made all preparations for his visit and even planned to receive him on July 5. But he suddenly went to his office around 12 am on July 4, the night he was found dead."

