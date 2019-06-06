Police book civic officer for negligence after youth's death
Rahul Sawant had died after the branch of a tree fell on him in Vasai; police have found that the tree authority officer ignored constant complaints about dead and dangerous trees
Almost three months after 28-year-old Rahul Sawant was crushed under a tree in Vasai, the Manickpur police on Sunday booked a Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) official for causing his death by negligence.
Initially, the police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), but investigation revealed that the death was caused due to the negligence of the tree authority officer of VVCMC, who allegedly ignored constant complaints about dead and dangerous trees on the Vasai street where the accident took place. There has been no arrest so far.
Several complaints about trees
Sawant’s father had held the VVCMC responsible for the death and registered a complaint with the Manikpur police station. The police checked complaints received by the VVCMC about dangerous and dead trees, and it was revealed that the president of the Vasant Nagri Complex Co-op Housing Society (outside which the mishap occurred), Joseph Varghese, and several others had complained many times to the VVCMC commissioner, requesting action against such trees, after a report about former TV anchor Kanchan Nath, who was crushed under a tree in Chembur last year.
“We have booked Surendra Patil, the tree authority officer from VVCMC under various Sections including section 304a (causing death by negligence) of the IPC,” said Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manikpur police station. However, he said no arrest has been made yet.
Waiting for justice
“My father filed the complaint and after constant follow-ups, the police booked the VVCMC official responsible for the death of my brother, for negligence. We should get justice,” said Rajshree Salvi, sister of the deceased. She had earlier told mid-day that Sawant had just got a job and was the only earning member in their house.
The incident
Rahul Sawant was returning after meeting a friend on February 25 when a branch of a tree fell on him outside Vasant Nagri Complex. The marketing executive was on a two-wheeler. He later died at RN Cooper Hospital due to the injuries.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
JDU MLC's husband booked in connection with youth's death