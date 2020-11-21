Aishwarya and Abhishek remember former's father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary

Back in 2017, the Bachchan family didn't celebrate Diwali due to the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Mr Krishnaraj Rai. It was a rather solemn year for the entire family.

Today is his birth anniversary and Aishwarya took to her Instagram account to remember him. The actress shared a picture of her late father and called him her 'guardian angel'. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Daddyyy - Ajjaaa Our Ever-Smiling Guardian Angel Love You Enternally (sic)." Take a look:

Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan also remembered his father-in-law and penned a note for him. Sharing his picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you (sic)."

In 2018, Aishwarya had posted two pictures on her Instagram account to wish her father a happy birthday. In the first post, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed before her grandfather's picture with a balloon in her hand, stating "Love You Eternally Daddy (sic)." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her ninth birthday recently. Aishwarya shared pictures from her 'darling angel's' birthday bash. She went on to pen down a note expressing her love and gratitude for her little one. "Happiest 9th Birthday the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

"I love you Eternally, Infinitely and unconditionally... Forever and Beyond... GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life, Love, Love LOVE YOU," she added.

Earlier, Aaradhya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also marked her birthday with a special birthday note. Big B had traced the growing-up years of his granddaughter while sending out love and good wishes on her birthday. A photo collage made by a fan page, featuring nine throwback pictures of Aaradhya from when she was one till now, was posted by Bachchan on Monday. "Happy birthday, Aaradhya... all my love," he wrote on Instagram while posting the picture.

