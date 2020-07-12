Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for COVID-19

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. They had taken to their social media accounts to announce this news. And now, according to IANS, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested COVID-19 positive. Their earlier tests reported that they both were negative.

The Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope took to his Twitter account to announce this news. He wrote- "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery." (sic) Later, he deleted the tweet. Have a look right here:

Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, had already tweeted to confirm that they had been infected with Covied-19 on Saturday evening. Both are admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" @SrBachchan wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

On Sunday morning, Abhishek also confirmed the news on Instagram, requesting people to stay calm and not panic. According to Nanavati sources, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are in stable condition.

Jaya Bachchan has tested Covid-19 negative.

Hours after their tests, civic teams rushed to the three bungalows of the Bachchan family in Vile Parle-Juhu.

The teams, sporting full protection gear, started carrying out full fumigation and sanitisation of the premises, inside and outside. Nearly a two dozen strong team landed at Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak bungalows, all within a radius of barely two km in the posh Juhu-Vile Parle suburb in western Mumbai.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Stable With Mild Symptoms, After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news