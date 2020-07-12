Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms, after testing positive for COVID-19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms", after he was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Big B has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for Covid-19 last night, according to separate tweets by the two. Big B also said that the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus. Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. ðð½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Big B and Abhishek have undergone rapid antigen testing, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. Tope said that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday.

In a video message late on Saturday night, Tope wished a speedy recovery to father-son duo. "Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan underwent Antigen test and they have tested positive for COVID-19. Other family members including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also tested and their results will come tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.

"As Bachchan ji has specifically said in his tweet that all people who came in contact with him past five to seven days should get tested and quarantine themselves. I pray to god that Amitabh Bachchan Ji recovers from this soon," he added.

