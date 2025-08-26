Horoscope today, August 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A slight delay in signing a deal/project is to be expected. A friend being unduly assertive is irritating and an imposition on your independence. Discuss this clearly.

Cosmic tip: Live and let live.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Someone you like a lot seems to be ignoring you deliberately. Step back as self-respect is an uppermost personality trait.

Cosmic tip: Change yourself first before expecting others to change.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Plans falling into place is a sigh of relief as news comes in as expected. Your spouse/partner is extra loving.

Cosmic tip: Keep the past where it belongs, but learn from it, too.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An alteration in lifestyle improves overall health. Don’t bemoan a missed opportunity (it would not have worked out eventually).

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of friends who are your support system.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Career/business is tantalisingly positive. Remain focused. This karmic cycle highlights relationships with kin.

Cosmic tip: Changes can be unsettling, but persevere, as being impatient works to your disadvantage.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The next few days are extra busy at work; make sure you get enough sleep, consuming energy-sustaining food.

Cosmic tip: Own your responsibility, being aware of it/them every day.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Two options promise a better lifestyle, but you aren’t convinced. Younger Librans may be in a newly begun relationship.

Cosmic tip: Be glad a wish has been granted even though you consider it too late.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This karmic cycle is auspicious for new beginnings, whether emotional or financial. Be careful how you speak to elders.

Cosmic tip: Make evolved and spiritually wise decisions.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be aware what’s the right time to be frank and when you need to be quiet or diplomatic. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep the focus as certain changes seem more like mini earthquakes.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Moderation is the key to a pleasant and peaceful life, so just wait it out.

Cosmic tip: Remain calm instead of getting agitated at a delay. The right thing happens at the right time.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some plan buying a vehicle. It’s wise to stay away from getting involved in a relationship that has no future.

Cosmic tip: Be sensitively tactful when a friend asks for your opinion (yet be truthful).

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Energy levels have been low for two days. It feels good to experience energy resurging. This is not the time to make wildly impossible plans.

Cosmic tip: Remember, every step matters, no matter how small.