Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapor's Fanne Khan in trouble

Crew of Fanne Khan refuses to resume shoot citing non-payment of dues; co-producer rubbishes claims, blames delay on unavailability of choreographers



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Amid her ongoing dispute with John Abraham over Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, comes news of another Prernaa Arora production being in trouble. mid-day has learnt that in protest against the non-payment of dues, crew members of Fanne Khan have refused to finish the pending work on the film. Two songs of the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor starrer are yet to be shot.



A crew member, on condition of anonymity, revealed that he hasn't been paid for his services on the film so far. "The freelancers associated with the project have a contract with KriArj Entertainment. We were told that the payments would come in by early March, but haven't received a penny. So, we've decided not to start work on the next schedule till we get paid. We have given an ultimatum to the producers to clear the dues by April 15."



Anil Kapoor



While Prernaa Arora remained unavailable for comment, Rajiv Tandon of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures (ROMP), co-producers of the film, offered a different version. He said, "I am personally looking into payments and there isn't any delay from our end."



When questioned about the delay in the shoot of the remaining two songs, he cited the unavailability of choreographers as the reason. "We were working towards getting a particular choreographer on board. That took a while. The shoot is lined up for April 24 to May 7." Confirming that the film's release has been pushed to July 13, Tandon said, "There were other bigger films coming on June 15. It didn't make sense to clash." T-Series, co-producer of the film, remained unavailable for comment.