Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares photo of 'Ma' Jaya and 'Pa' Amitabh on wedding anniversary

On June 3, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan completed 45 years of their marriage together. Daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram account to share a heart-warming message for the couple



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with family

The legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 45th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 3 with actress-politician wife Jaya Bachchan. The stalwart had taken to his Twitter account to express his gratitude for the wishes, flowers, and blessings dropping by on the occasion of completing 45 years of marriage with wife Jaya. In his tweet, the 75-year-old actor had written, "They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love (sic)."

The couple's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared an adorable family portrait to wish the two. The photo had her in the frame, along with 'Pa' Amitabh Bachchan and 'Ma' Jaya Bachchan, nephew Agastya and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Her caption reveals the bond she shares with them. "Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless (sic)."

Take a look at the picture:

Son Abhishek Bachchan, too, had shared a still of his parents laughing their hearts out from a film and captioned it as: "I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you (sic)."

The Silsila couple has continued to be giving relationship goals to everyone and with children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, they are the ideal family to look upon.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan Will Not Clash With Salman Khan's Race 3

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates