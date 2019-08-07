Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for a film based on true events?

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen onscreen together in Rohit Shetty's 2012 action-comedy Bol Bachchan. Now, reports suggest that Devgn and Bachchan will reunite for a film based on true events.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan shared screen space seven years ago in Rohit Shetty's 2012 action-comedy Bol Bachchan. Inspired by the 1979 film, Gol Maal, Bol Bachchan received mixed reviews, but had a good opening at the box office. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai in lead roles.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ajay and Abhishek are all set to reunite for a film based on true events. According to the report, Ajay Devgn will be producing the drama that features Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles.

A source close to the development told the publication that the film's pre-production is underway and the recce will start soon. The source further added, "It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn't paired opposite Abhishek. The team is on the lookout for an actress to be paired with him. The film will go on the floors by the year-end."

Exciting, isn't it? It will sure be interesting to see what Ajay-Abhishek have in store for us. While it's not clear whether Ajay will also act in the movie, we'd love to watch Abhishek back in action onscreen.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in De De Pyaar De opposite Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, will feature next in Bhuj: Pride of India where he will portray the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Manmarziyaan along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The actor will next be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled anthology film.

