Ileana D'cruz looks beautiful in this candid click from the rains; see photo

Ileana D'cruz' latest Instagram account has left fans gasping for breath. Drenched in the rain, her photographer beau, Andrew Kneebone caught her in the moment

Ileana D'cruz. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ileana_official

Do you know the perks of having a photographer boyfriend? Well, we're sure Ileana D'cruz does! What more does a person want from every moment of his life to be documented? And, such is the case with Ileana. The actress' movement is captured by her beau Andrew Kneebone's lens and the pictures are worth watching out!

The latest picture shared by Ileana D'cruz on her Instagram account is again clicked by Andrew Kneebone. The picture was clicked while the actress was walking on the streets while it was pouring. Sharing the picture on social media, Ileana expressed that she had mixed feelings about it. Here's what she wrote: "Got caught in the rain the other day. Had mixed feelings about it as you can see [sic]"

Ileana's fans couldn't get enough off her beauty, and a user wrote "Wow mam you looks so charming....you are the one of the beautiful angel in the world..love u a lot mam [sic]" Some called her "gorgeous" while others called her "beautiful".

One of Ileana's followers also declared her as the hottest actress in Bollywood. Don't you think so?

On the other hand, Ileana is always asked about her return on the big screens in Bollywood after appearing with Ajay Devgn in Raid. (2018). Ileana will be seen with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The film releases on November 22, 2019.

On the personal front, Ileana D'cruz is in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. The latter's Instagram account is all about Ileana's candid pictures and his descriptions to those photos are all things love. However, Ileana likes to keep her personal life under wraps.

