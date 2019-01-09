Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar at Karan Johar's home

bollywood

Not so long ago, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar could not see eye-to-eye. And now they are partying together!

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar

Producer Karan Johar hosted a success bash for Simmba at his home on Monday. Among those who attended were Kajol and Ajay Devgn. After featuring on KJo's chat show, they have mended fences, and how! They are even partying together. Not so long ago, Devgn and Karan could not see eye-to-eye.

Apart from the star cast Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Ayan Mukerji, Sonu Sood, Kunal Kemmu, Ganesh Acharya, Farhad Samji, Murli Sharma and Manish Malhotra attended the party. The film's supporting cast including Vaidehi Shringarpure, Nandu Madhav, Uday Tikekar and Siddhartha Jadhav also attended the celebration.

In his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar had devoted pages to his fallout with Kajol and blamed Devgn for it. It is well-known that things took an ugly turn when KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Devgn's Shivaay during Diwali 2016. Buzz is that Kajol initiated the patch-up when she called Karan to congratulate him when his babies were born in 2017. We will not be surprised if Devgn features in one of Karan's upcoming productions. As they say, anything is possible in Bollywood. Friends turn foes, enemies turn buddies.

Simmba ended 2018 with a bang and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. It is expected to cruise past the Rs 200 crore mark by Tuesday.

