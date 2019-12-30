Ajay Devgn on sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh: Three of us are secure actors

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After a two-year stint of teasing fans with an Avengers-like cop film that would bring together three reigning stars, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, on Saturday, titillated cinephiles with a short video that featured them together. The teaser, unveiled to mark one year since the release of Simmba, included scenes from the 2018 Singh-fronted actioner. It also featured what could possibly be rushes of the March 2020 release, Sooryavanshi, which will introduce Kumar into this universe.

Given that the three actors have a penchant for comedy — both on and off screen — it seems rather redundant for Kumar to specify that filming their collaborative portion was "fun". "It didn't feel like we were shooting, but merely having a picnic. Rohit was our partner in crime. Also, Ajay and I go back a long way," says Kumar of Devgn, who he has featured alongside in several '90s films.



Ajay Devgn

Devgn, the first entrant into this universe with Singham, seconds the Khiladi's opinion when he says, "It felt like Akshay and I took off from where we left. It was nostalgic. We respect each other, and have [been witness to] one another's journey, because we started our careers only a year apart. With Ranveer joining us, it was a house on fire."

In an era where persuading two leading superstars to share the screen is a Herculean task, one can trust the able and affable Shetty to manage to rope in this trio. Devgn also attributes their willingness to collaborate, to the success they have achieved. "The three of us are secure actors who have no qualms in working together. Singham and Simmba have become desi cop superheroes. I am sure Sooryavanshi will be a hit too. It's a great idea to get three of us together [for an entire film]. The script is being developed; it will happen."

