Ajay Devgn to go bald for Chanakya? Director Neeraj Pandey answers!

After period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is getting ready for another period film titled Chanakya, to be directed by Neeraj Pandey. Ajay Devgn fans can't wait to see the look he will be sporting in the film, and while film shoots and schedules have been pushed ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, there's still a lot of excitement for Devgn's next.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ajay Devgn will be going bald to suit his character. The report suggests that the director, Neeraj Pandey, had been working on the script for two years and was preparing for the film when the lockdown was announced. So, for now, everyone has been operating from home.

In a chat with mid-day, Pandey said though the crew can't have meetings, for the time being, they are constantly having discussions about the project over phone or mail. "It is a work in progress. We are having discussions on anything and everything. The various heads of departments, including VFX, concept, costume, art, production design, and location, are regularly in touch. There are many things that we have to discuss, including how the script will be approached," the filmmaker said.

When it comes to Ajay Devgn's look in the film, a source had revealed to Mirror that the Singham star will be going bald. Speaking about it, Pandey said, "It's simple, really. Ours is a period film and Ajay will have to look the part."

Speaking of Chanakya, a trade source had revealed to mid-day that it will be "a socio-political drama set in the current times, with the protagonist shown as an able administrator and strategist along the lines of Chanakya. Neeraj, whose films have an undercurrent of political themes, has woven a narrative inspired by Chanakya's teachings and philosophies."

