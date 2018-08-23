Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De to release February 22

bollywood

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn-fronted De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the screens on February 22, 2019. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali, a press release stated.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are currently shooting for the film in Manali. An elaborate action scene is being shot for the film, which included a horseriding sequence. The hilly terrain is not proving to be a deterrent for the actors. While Devgn is used to doing stunts himself, Rakul is learning the ropes. She has been working out every morning before the shoot to make herself agile. Some tips from Devgn might help.

De De Pyaar De also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Devgn is also attached to work in Luv Ranjan's next directorial. The film, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, will release on December 25, 2020. Ajay will also be seen in Total Dhamaal which also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film will be jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn and is slated to release on December 7.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI