Ajinkya Rahane enjoys floating over the Dead Sea in Jordan

Rahane will be back soon after he was named captain of the Rest of India that takes on Ranji champs Vidarbha in the Irani Cup in Nagpur, beginning Feb 12

Ajinkya Rahane

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane posted this picture on Instagram, floating over the Dead Sea, and wrote: "This was more comfy than the sofa at my home.

Feeling refreshed! #JordanDiaries." Rahane will be back soon after he was named captain of the Rest of India that takes on Ranji champs Vidarbha in the Irani Cup in Nagpur, beginning Feb 12.

On February 7, hours after Vidarbha successfully defended their Ranji Trophy crown for a second successive time, the BCCI senior selection committee named Ajinkya Rahane as skipper of the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup, starting February 12. Vidarbha outclassed a star-studded Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash of the 85th Ranji Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VSCA) Stadium here.

The selectors also named Lokesh Rahul as captain of the India A squad that will take on England Lions in the second four-day game from February 13 in Mysore.

