Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party: Gautam and Nawaz Modi Singhania attend the starry celebration

famous-personalities

Gautam Singhania was suited up in a dashing royal blue suit paired with a striped tie. Nawaz Modi Singhania, his wife complimented his dark suit with a bright red saree and a trendy sleeveless blouse with golden embroidery.

Pic courtesy/ Shadab Khan and Yogen Shah

Industrialist Gautam Singhania and wife Nawaz Modi Singhania attended the starry celebration in honour of newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on March, 10, 2019. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by various celebs from business, politics, Bollywood, and sports worlds. The lovebirds, who are childhood friends, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

A big fat party was thrown by the Ambanis to welcome the newlywed couple the Jio World Centre which saw all the big personalities of Mumbai together. Industrialist Gautam Singhania and wife Nawaz Modi Singhania graced the celebration with their presence at Bandra-Kurla Complex. Gautam Singhania was suited up in a dashing royal blue suit paired with a striped tie. Nawaz Modi Singhania, his wife complimented his dark suit with a bright red saree and a trendy sleeveless blouse with golden embroidery. She also completed her elegant attire with a jewelry set made of heavy green stones.

Also Read: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party: Natasha Poonawalla makes a glitzy appearance

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates