Akshay Kumar auctioning Rustom uniform for charity

Akshay Kumar is putting up the naval uniform, which he donned in the film Rustom, for auction

Actor Akshay Kumar is putting up the naval uniform, which he donned in the film "Rustom", for auction. The proceedings from the bid will support the cause of animal welfare.

Hi all ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at https://t.co/6Qr0LRnTFm! pic.twitter.com/FF23tlogs1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 26, 2018

Akshay, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in "Rustom", on Thursday tweeted a photograph from the film. Alongside the photograph, it was written: "Win the original Naval uniform I wore in the movie 'Rustom'. Bidding closes May 26."

The actor, 50, captioned it: "Hi all. I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in 'Rustom'. Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare." Rustom, a period thriller, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It also stars actress Ileana D'Cruz. The film is based on the real life incident of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever