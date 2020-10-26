Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb: During the initial days of the shoot, my Saree would often unwrap by itself

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of his own Tamil hit, Kanchana. The promo shows the leading man in an avatar that he has never dabbled with, a world he has never experienced. And he opened up on his shooting experiences.

While interacting with Maniesh Paul, when asked about the film and wearing a Saree, this is what Kumar had to say, "In one word, saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult."

Have a look at the video right here:

He added, "During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn't able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu."

He also said how the character of Laxmmi Bomb has mentally been the most intensive. He stated, "I've been in my career for 30 years. But the character of Laxmmi has been the most mentally intensive role I've ever played. But somehow I managed it. And I thank my director. He is behind everything about this character — how it moves, what it says and how it dances."

The film was originally slated to Reese on May 22 on the occasion of Eid in cinema halls but was cancelled due to the lockdown that happened after the Coronavirus pandemic. It's now releasing on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar on the eve of Diwali. Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani.

