Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani pose with the real 'Laxmi'

Akshay Kumar is perhaps the only actor who seems to be working round the clock during the pandemic. He has already completed the shoot of Bellbottom and is now gearing up for Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. He will now get busy with the promotional activities and the first step would be an appearance on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

He took to his Twitter account and shared a picture with Advani and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, the founding member of the Asia Pacific Transgender Network, Kumar said she was the 'real Laxmi.' Have a look at the post right here:

Laxmmi Bomb revolves around the life of a man, played by Akshay Kumar, who is possessed by not one or two, but as many as three spirits. Earlier, this film was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on the occasion of EID this year on May 22, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it had to be pushed to the lockdown. The film is all set to explode on your screens on the occasion of Diwali, on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

