Burjkhalifa: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's chemistry steals the show in the first song of Laxmmi Bomb

Fans of Akshay Kumar are really excited for his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb due to his never-seen-before avatar. And now, the actor has shared the first song from the film, Burjkhalifa. As the title suggests, the track has been shot in Dubai before the gigantic structure.

With stunning locales, pulsating beats, and a sizzling chemistry between the actor and Kiara Advani, it's surely going to cheer you up. Have a look at the song right here:

Advani even spoke about her experience of shooting for the song and this is what she had to say, “Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you're an actress in a commercial movie when you've done either one.”

The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: 'Laxmmi Bomb' Director Reveals Why Film's Title Was Changed From 'Kanchana'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news